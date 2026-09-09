One dead, four injured after oxygen cylinder explodes in Delhi's Okhla

At least one person was killed while four others suffered injuries after an oxygen cylinder exploded near a community hall in Okhla Phase-1 of Delhi on Wednesday, PTI reported.

The incident was reported at around 11 am. Three water tenders and a multi-casualty first responder vehicle were rushed to the spot after the incident.

The four injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Police said a Tata 407 carrying commercial oxygen cylinders had arrived at the premises from Ghaziabad. The vehicle was registered in the name of SM Traders, which has been using the premises as a godown.

How did the blast happen? According to the preliminary inquiry, workers were unloading the cylinders and shifting them into the godown when one oxygen cylinder fell from the vehicle onto the road and immediately exploded.

Police said only one cylinder exploded in the incident.

However, the exact cause of the explosion has not yet been ascertained as of yet.

1 dead, 4 injured The deceased has been identified as Mohit Singh, 35, who worked as a helper at SM Traders. Police said he had been working with the firm for around three years and died at the spot.

The injured have been identified as Umesh, Arvind, Manoj and Pankaj.

What police found about SM Traders According to the preliminary inquiry, SM Traders is engaged in the trading and local distribution of industrial oxygen cylinders. The firm has reportedly been operating from the rented premises for around one to two years and has three to four workers.

Police said no oxygen-filling plant was found or reported at the premises. The cylinders were reportedly received in filled condition from Ghaziabad through a supplier identified as Ram Avtar and then supplied to local traders and industries, particularly in the Okhla area.

The firm reportedly handles around 70-80 cylinders a day, although police said the figure is yet to be verified through stock registers, purchase and sale records, invoices and other documents.

Police are also verifying the ownership and source of the cylinders, the credentials of the supplier and the statutory permissions and licences applicable to their storage, handling and transportation.