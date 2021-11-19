The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) will be conducting the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 on November 28, Sunday. Candidates can download their admit cards from iimcat.ac.in the website. Candidates must note that the CAT exam will be conducted in three sessions. The details regarding timings, sessions, and test centres will be available on the admit cards .

CAT 2021 exam session:

The exam will be conducted in three sessions--the forenoon session will begin at 8:30 am to 10:30 am. The entry time for this session is 8:15 am after that no candidates will be allowed to enter the centre.

The afternoon session will begin from 12:30 pm and will continue till 2:30 pm. Candidates need to reach the spot 15 minutes before.

The last session will be an evening session from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Candidates will receive an SMS or an e-mail regarding the reporting time.

CAT exam question paper pattern:

The CAT 2021 exam will be conducted on a computer-based test (CBT). Some questions will be based on Multiple Choice Questions while others will be the non-MCQ questions.

Candidates will be allotted 40 minutes for each section and PwD candidates will be allotted 53 minutes and 20 seconds.

CAT admit card: How to download?

Step 1: Go to IMM CAT official website--iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the "CAT 2021 admit card download" link on the homepage

Step 3: Login by using the CAT user ID and password

Step 4: The admit card will appear. Download it as a PDF file and take out its printout

CAT exam admit card:

The admit card has the following details:

Candidates’ name, Date of birth, Category, application number, Exam date and time, PwD status, reporting time or entry time at the centre, time of gate closing at the centre, city of your test and test centre, and space for attaching signature and photograph.

