The registration process for the CAT 2021 exam will begin today, August 4. Candidates who are willing to apply for the Common Admission Test (CAT) can visit the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in. The last date of CAT 2021 exam registration is September 15, 2021. The test is scheduled for November 28.

CAT 2021 exam: Eligibility

A candidate must hold a Bachelor's Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA, awarded by any University. or SC, ST and PWD students, the minimum required marks is 45%

However, candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor's degree/ equivalent qualification and those awaiting for final year's result can also apply.

CAT 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on CAT 2021 link

Step 3: Enter the registration or login details

Step 4: Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees

Step 4: Download the confirmation page and keep a copy

CAT 2021 registration fee is ₹2,200 and for SC, ST and PwD candidates is ₹1,100.

CAT examination is used for admission to postgraduate and fellow Management programmes at IIMs in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, Lucknow, Kozhikode, Amritsar, Bodh Gaya, Indore, Jammu, Kashipur, Lucknow, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Rohtak, Sambalpur, Shillong, Sirmaur, Tiruchirappalli, Udaipur, Visakhapatnam.





