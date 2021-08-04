1 min read.Updated: 04 Aug 2021, 10:09 AM ISTLivemint
CAT exam 2021: Candidates who are willing to apply for the Common Admission Test (CAT) can visit the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in
CAT 2021 registration fee is ₹2,200 and for SC, ST and PwD candidates is ₹1,100.
The registration process for the CAT 2021 exam will begin today, August 4. Candidates who are willing to apply for the Common Admission Test (CAT) can visit the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in. The last date of CAT 2021 exam registration is September 15, 2021. The test is scheduled for November 28.