CAT 2021: The last date to apply for Common Admission Test 2021 (CAT 2021) has been extended by one week to 22 September. The common entrance test for admissions in IIMs and other MBA colleges will be held on 28 November. "AT 2021 Registration Deadline extended to 22-Sep-2021, 5.00pm," a notification said.

Earlier, the last date was 15 September. The application process, which began on 4 August, will end on 22 September.

Also, candidates can now chose Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) as a preferred city for CAT 2021.

CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 158 test cities and the candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference.

CAT is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. Its scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. However, IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.

Result will be declared in second week of January, 2022.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.