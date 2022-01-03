CAT 2021: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad on Monday declared the results of CAT 2021.

Candidates can now download their official CAT 2021 scorecards by logging into the 'CAT 2021 Score Card Download' section.

To login, please use the same login Id and password that have been used while registering for CAT 2021.

Visit - iimcat.ac.in

Nine candidates secured 100 percentiles, while 19 got 99.99. Those who secured 100 perentile are from Haryana (1), Telangana (1), West Bengal (1), Uttar Pradesh (2) and Maharashtra (4).

CAT 2021 was conducted on November 28, 2021 at 438 test centres spread across 156 cities in India on 28 November 2021 in three shifts.

Around 1.92 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.30 lakhs registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 83%. Out of the 1.92 lakh candidates taken the exam, 35% were females, 65% males and 2 candidates represent transgender.

IIMs will now release their shortlists for subsequent admission processes based on, among other things, the CAT 2021 scores.

Eighty-eight non-IIM institutions will also use CAT 2021 scores this year for admission into their management programmes. The details of the non-IIM institutions that are registered with CAT 2021 can be found at the CAT 2021 website.

Candidates are advised to check the CAT website to ensure the institutions they are applying with the score are registered with the CAT 2021 centre.

