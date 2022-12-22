CAT 2022 Results announced, 11 students score 100 percentile. Details here

CAT 2022 Results announced, 11 students score 100 percentile. Details here2 min read . 12:19 PM IST
- CAT 2022 was successfully conducted at 293 test centres spread across 154 cities in India on 27 November 2022 in three shifts.
IIM Bangalore has released the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 on 21 December. Students can now download their official CAT 2022 scorecards from the official website i.e. iimcat.ac.in.
CAT 2022 was successfully conducted at 293 test centres spread across 154 cities in India on 27 November 2022 in three shifts. To download your scorecard, students need to login into the 'CAT 2022 Score Card Download' section. To login, please use the same login Id and password that have been used while registering for CAT 2022.
CAT 2022 Results: Here's how to download
Visit the official site of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.
Click on IIM CAT Result 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.
Around 2.2 lakh students appeared for the CAT 2022 exams of which 11 candidates have scored 100 percentiles. The students who scores 100 percentile are all males. Of these, 2 students are each from Delhi, Maharashtra and Telangana and one each are from Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
As per the release by CAT, 22 students have scores 99.99 percentile of which 21 are males and 1 female. Of these, 3 students each are from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal; 2 students each from Delhi, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh; and 1 each from Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana.
Apart from this, 22 students scored 98.98 percentile of which 19 are male and 3 are female of which 5 are from Rajasthan, 4 from Maharashtra, 2 each from Delhi , Haryana and Odisha and 1 each from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal.
As per the release, IIMs will now release their shortlists for subsequent admission processes based on, among other things, the CAT 2022 scores
90 non-IIM institutions will also use CAT 2022 scores this year for admission into their management programmes. The details of the non-IIM institutions that are registered with CAT 2022 can be found at the CAT 2022 website. Candidates are advised to check the CAT website to ensure the institutions you are applying with the CAT score are registered with the CAT 2022 centre.
IIM Admission process
It is important tot note that IIMs shortlist candidates for the interview stage based on their own criteria, which may be independent of each other.
The process may include Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI). Performance in the CAT 2022 examination is an important component in the admission process. IIMs may additionally use other factors such as the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience, gender and academic diversity and other similar inputs in shortlisting and ranking of candidates at various stages of the admission process.
A candidate is shortlisted for interview by any IIM, he/she must comply with the following eligibility verification: Mark Sheets and Degree Certificate, Reservation Category Requirements, Candidates in the Final Year of Graduation.
