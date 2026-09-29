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Cat and rat droppings, flies, dead cockroaches: Why Mumbai’s century-old Kyani & Co faces FDA action

The Maharashtra FDA has suspended licences or ordered action against 13 Mumbai food establishments after inspections found serious hygiene lapses, including pest infestations, unsafe food storage and faulty refrigeration.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated29 Sep 2026, 09:21 PM IST
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Kyani & Co among Mumbai eateries facing FDA crackdown under Tukaram Mundhe's leadership.
Kyani & Co among Mumbai eateries facing FDA crackdown under Tukaram Mundhe's leadership.
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Several well-known food establishments in Mumbai have come under scrutiny after Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found serious hygiene and food-safety violations during a festive-season inspection drive.

FDA finds pests, blood-filled refrigerator and open sewage manhole in Kyani & C in Mumbai

The action, carried out between 23 and 27 September, resulted in licences or registration certificates being suspended for 30 establishments across Maharashtra. The FDA also seized 50,601.78 kg of food products valued at around 1.19 crore, according to the department and reports by the Press Trust of India and local media.

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Also Read | Tukaram Mundhe on mission: 'Mother's Milk Is Best' warning mandatory

In Mumbai alone, 13 establishments faced licence suspension, closure orders or legal proceedings.

Among them was the more than 100-year-old Kyani & Co in Kalbadevi. An FDA inspection reportedly found cats, rat droppings, live flies and dead cockroaches in areas used for food preparation and storage. Officials also reported a large amount of blood inside a refrigerator and an open sewage manhole in the processing area.

The establishment was ordered to immediately stop purchasing, manufacturing, processing, storing, selling and distributing food products.

FDA crackdown on other eateries

Colaba Sweet Mart also had its licence suspended after inspectors reportedly found live lizards, cockroaches, flies and larvae. Dirty mop buckets were allegedly kept near uncovered food, while ready-to-eat products and raw dough were found in direct contact with printed newspapers.

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The FDA also cited gaps in pest-control measures, staff medical fitness records and personal protective equipment.

A Subway outlet operated by EverSub India Pvt Ltd at Phoenix Mills in Lower Parel was also subjected to action following a consumer complaint. Inspectors reportedly found a faulty refrigerator with a mould-like layer and foul smell, along with live cockroaches. Standing water was found on the kitchen floor, and raw food was allegedly in contact with a worker’s used jacket.

Other Mumbai establishments facing action included Daffodils Fast Food Inn in Vile Parle East, Arun Vilas Farsan in Dharavi and Ruchi Veg Restaurant in Parel. The FDA cited issues including dirty refrigeration equipment, pest infestation, food stored alongside workers’ belongings and inadequate sanitation.

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Legal proceedings were also initiated against six other establishments, including QSR Brands India in Andheri East, Royal China in Fort, Tiffin restaurant in Bandra West and United Bakery & Stores in Santacruz West.

Also Read | FDA suspends licence of 122-year-old Kyani cafe: Here's what inspection found

The wider crackdown extended beyond Mumbai. The seized food included sweets, milk products, ghee, cream, shrikhand, lassi, coconut oil, farsan, wafers, spices, dry fruits, sauces and noodles. Some products were suspected of being substandard, adulterated, unsafe or incorrectly labelled.

In a separate drive against banned food products, the FDA said stock worth 30.63 lakh was seized, 22 FIRs were registered and 30 people were arrested. Three establishments were sealed and three vehicles were also seized.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said strict legal action would continue against establishments found selling or storing expired, tampered with or unhygienically prepared food products. The Maharashtra FDA identifies food safety and compliance as part of its core regulatory mandate.

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About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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