The Common Entrance Test (CAT 2021) is all set to begin on Sunday. The first session will begin from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. While the afternoon and evening sessions will be from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm, respectively.

Candidates appearing for the exam today must remember that IIM Ahmedabad has prescribed a dress code for both male and female candidates to enter the exam centre.

CAT 2021 exam dress code:

  • All candidates will have to wear mask all the time. Without masks, no candidate will be allowed to sit for exam.
  • The candidates cannot wear any footwear with high heels or thick soles
  • Candidates can wear slippers or shoes that have very thin soles.
  • Candidates need to wear clothes that have less pockets and small buttons.
  • Henna on the palm is not allowed as it will cause trouble in capturing the candidate’s biometric fingerprint
  • Further, no bags will be allowed inside the examination hall. Any electronic gadgets, mobile phones, watches, calculators, or goggles are also not allowed in the exam center.

CAT exam: Things to carry at exam centres

  • Admit card
  • Photo id
  • photograph
  • hand sanitiser
  • Mask

The candidates belonging to the PwD category will be required to take a medical certificate with them

