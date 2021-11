Candidates appearing for the exam today must remember that IIM Ahmedabad has prescribed a dress code for both male and female candidates to enter the exam centre

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Common Entrance Test (CAT 2021) is all set to begin on Sunday. The first session will begin from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. While the afternoon and evening sessions will be from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Common Entrance Test (CAT 2021) is all set to begin on Sunday. The first session will begin from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. While the afternoon and evening sessions will be from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm, respectively.

Candidates appearing for the exam today must remember that IIM Ahmedabad has prescribed a dress code for both male and female candidates to enter the exam centre. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Candidates appearing for the exam today must remember that IIM Ahmedabad has prescribed a dress code for both male and female candidates to enter the exam centre. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

CAT 2021 exam dress code: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CAT 2021 exam dress code: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All candidates will have to wear mask all the time. Without masks, no candidate will be allowed to sit for exam.

The candidates cannot wear any footwear with high heels or thick soles

Candidates can wear slippers or shoes that have very thin soles.

Candidates need to wear clothes that have less pockets and small buttons.

Henna on the palm is not allowed as it will cause trouble in capturing the candidate’s biometric fingerprint

Further, no bags will be allowed inside the examination hall. Any electronic gadgets, mobile phones, watches, calculators, or goggles are also not allowed in the exam center. CAT exam: Things to carry at exam centres

All candidates will have to wear mask all the time. Without masks, no candidate will be allowed to sit for exam.

The candidates cannot wear any footwear with high heels or thick soles

Candidates can wear slippers or shoes that have very thin soles.

Candidates need to wear clothes that have less pockets and small buttons.

Henna on the palm is not allowed as it will cause trouble in capturing the candidate’s biometric fingerprint

Further, no bags will be allowed inside the examination hall. Any electronic gadgets, mobile phones, watches, calculators, or goggles are also not allowed in the exam center. CAT exam: Things to carry at exam centres

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}