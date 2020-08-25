NEW DELHI : Cataract surgeries, which have been held up since the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown in March, are slowly resuming, with the Union health ministry issuing guidelines in this respect.

Last week, the government asked authorities to resume screening of patients for cataract and other eye diseases, identify and perform required surgeries.

In its latest guidelines on safe ophthalmology practices, the ministry said screening of patients for cataract and other eye diseases in outreach areas may be undertaken only after duly following social distancing, hand hygiene and personal protective measures.

Encouraging remote consultations by non-government organizations in vision centres, the ministry said identified patients may be called to the base hospital by appointment for cataract surgery, to avoid a backlog of cases.

The government estimates that by the end of 2020, there will be about 8.25 million people suffering from cataract in the country.

As per the National Programme for Control of Blindness (NPCB) data, cataract continues to be one of the leading causes of vision loss. Nearly 63% of people with cataract are blind.

“Certainly, cataract surgeries have taken a back seat for about five months due to the pandemic; but now, we have restored OPD services but in a graded fashion, as we have to maintain proper physical spacing, ensuring infection control practices and hand sanitization of both the healthcare workers as well as patients," said Dr Shakti Gupta, medical superintendent, Dr R.P. Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

The government has said that it is not mandatory to conduct a covid-19 test before cataract surgeries, but a thorough history taking and examination must be done to ensure that the patient has minimal probability of hosting the virus.

Eye care facilities in containment zones will continue to remain closed. However, the ministry said that urgency in eye cases is determined by the potential risk to vision, eye and life; and impact on the quality of life if left untreated. Based on these criteria, the government has also listed ocular emergencies.

“Currently, we see around 240 patients a day as OPD patients, which includes 100 new and 140 follow-up patients, besides catering to emergencies 24x7," Dr Gupta said.

The government guidelines are aimed to minimize the spread of covid-19 infection among ophthalmologists, ophthalmic assistants/technicians, nurses, support staff, patients and their attendants, the ministry said.

The pandemic continues to impede the eye donation drive that the health ministry itself has been aggressively promoting for the past several years.

“No eyeball retrieval from homes to be undertaken, only hospital cornea retrieval programme can be continued in non-covid-19 cadavers, for utilization of corneas for therapeutic purposes only," the guidelines stated.

Private hospitals have also witnessed a huge drop in people coming for cataract surgeries. “March and April are the peak months when people prefer to get their cataract surgery done. This was not possible this year. While many patients with mature cataracts are now coming for surgery because they cannot see at all, there are many more waiting for the covid situation to improve," said Dr Prashant Chaudhary, head of ophthalmology at Aakash Healthcare & Super Specialty Hospital in New Delhi.

Apart from cataract, as per NPCB data, around 20% of people are blind due to refractive error. Another major area of concern is ‘diabetic retinopathy’. It is the most well-known ocular complication of diabetes and the leading cause of blindness among people between 20-64 years, according to the government.

“Before the pandemic, we used to get 200 patients per month from adjoining Hapur, Bulandshahr, Pilakhua and other rural areas for various eye diseases, including cataract surgeries. Throughout the lockdown, this number was almost zero. Since the unlocks, people have started coming in small numbers; in July, we performed 25 cataract surgeries. However, the medical camps we used to conduct are still on hold," said Dr Anant Vir Jain, ophthalmologist at Columbia Asia Hospital in Ghaziabad, UP.

