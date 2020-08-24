Cataract surgeries take a hit during covid-19

New Delhi: As cataract surgeries remain one of the worst-hit health services during the covid-induced lockdown, the government has asked authorities to resume screening of patients and perform the required surgeries.

Under the recently issued guidelines on safe ophthalmology practices in covid-19 scenario, the union health ministry has said screening of patients for cataract and other eye diseases in outreach areas need to be undertaken after duly following social distancing, hand hygiene and personal protective measures.

Encouraging remote consultations by NGOs in vision centres, the union health ministry has said identified patients may be called to the base hospital by appointment for cataract surgery, so that backlog of such cases does not build up.

According to the government estimates, by the end of 2020 there will be approximately 8.25 million population having cataract in India. As per the National Programme for Control of Blindness (NPCB) data, cataract continues to be one of the leading causes of blindness in India. Nearly 63% of people are blind due to cataract.

“Yes certainly cataract surgeries have taken a back seat for about 5 months due to covid- 19 pandemic but now we have restored OPD services but in graded fashion as we have to maintain proper physical spacing, ensuring infection control practices and hand sanitisation of both the healthcare workers as well as patients," said Shakti Gupta, medical superintendent, R P Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The government has said pre-surgical covid-19 test on patients is not mandatory, but a thorough history taking and examination must be done to ensure that the patient has minimal probability of having covid-19 infection.

Eye care facilities in containment zones will continue to remain closed. However, Union health ministry has said that urgency in eye cases is determined by the potential risk to vision, eye and life and impact on the quality of life if left untreated. Based on these criteria, the government has listed ocular emergencies.

“Currently, we see around 240 patients a day as OPD Patients which includes 100 New and 140 follow up patients besides catering to emergencies 24x7," Gupta said.

Private hospitals have also witnessed a huge drop in people coming for cataract surgeries. “March and April are the peak months when people prefer to get their cataract surgery done. This was not possible this year. While many patients with mature cataracts are now coming for surgery because they cannot see at all, there are many more waiting for covid situation to improve," said Prashant Chaudhary, head- ophthalmology, Aakash Healthcare & Super Specialty Hospital.

“Before the pandemic, we used to get 200 patients per month from the adjoining Hapur, Bulandshahr, Pilakhua and other rural areas for various eye disease including cataract surgeries. Throughout lockdown, this number was almost zero. Since the unlocks, people have started coming in small numbers -- in July, we have performed 25 cataract surgeries. However, the medical camps we used to conduct are still on hold," said Anant Vir Jain ophthalmologist at Columbia Asia hospital.

We would urge the government to allow us to go to rural areas with all the precautions in place to limit spread by travelling, he said.

India has a goal of reducing the prevalence of blindness to 0.3% by the end of 2020.

