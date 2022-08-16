‘Catastrophic’! FIFA suspends India’s football federation with immediate effect

‘Catastrophic’! FIFA suspends India’s football federation with immediate effect1 min read . 07:50 AM IST
Sunil Chhetri said in June that a FIFA suspension on India would be ‘catastrophic’.
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been suspended by FIFA with immediate effect due to "undue influence" from outside parties.
"The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes," FIFA said in a statement.
The suspension will be lifted once the decision to create a committee of administrators to exercise the authority of the AIFF Executive Committee has been reversed and the AIFF administration has full control over the organisation's day-to-day operations, according to the international governing body of football.
"The suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in India on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in India as planned," the statement added.
FIFA stated that it is evaluating the next actions in relation to the competition and will, if and when necessary, send the subject to the Bureau of the Council.
The governing body said that it was in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved.
According to Indian striker Sunil Chhetri, a FIFA suspension on India following the Supreme Court's decision to remove Praful Patel as AIFF president would be disastrous. He also made a retirement-related hint by claiming he was playing his "last games".
"No matter what is happening on that front, I hope it is under control and the country does not get a ban," the iconic India captain said in June, adding, “Because, that will be catastrophic, not just for the whole country but for me, because I'm 37. I'm playing my last games. You never know when there's a last game for you."
(With ANI inputs)
