Supermoon 2022: Catch a glimpse of this year's biggest moon tonight
13 Jul 2022
Today, the Moon will be only 3,57,264 kilometres away from the Earth
The Earth is all set to witness a ‘supermoon’ today bringing the lunar body at the closest distance this year. The phenomenon happens on a full moon night at the Moon's closest approach to the Earth, lighting up the night skies bright.