The Earth is all set to witness a ‘supermoon’ today bringing the lunar body at the closest distance this year. The phenomenon happens on a full moon night at the Moon's closest approach to the Earth, lighting up the night skies bright.

Today, the Moon will be only 3,57,264 kilometres away from the Earth.

The last supermoon this year – also known as ‘Strawberry Moon’ – occurred on June 14, which marked the last full Moon of spring or the first full moon of summer.

Those who missed catching a glimpse of the ‘strawberry supermoon’ last month will have another chance as this month’s full moon will be back tonight.

Interestingly, this time it happens to occur around the same time when the Sun is farthest from the planet, due to Aphelion.

The supermoon of 2022 is also known as ‘buck moon’ – named after antlers that form on a buck's forehead typically around this time of the year.

The supermoon will be visible at 2:38pm Eastern Time Zone (12:08 am Indian Standard Time, Thursday) on the night of July 13.

The Moon is likely to appear full for about three days, from early Tuesday morning through early Friday morning.

The term ‘supermoon’ was coined by an astrologer called Richard Nolle in 1979. According to his definition which has been adopted by American space agency NASA, the phenomenon is a full moon that takes place within 90 per cent of its closest approach to Earth.

A supermoon is a treat for skywatchers and photographers as the moon appears larger and brighter, providing them with a spectacular opportunity to observe celestial events.

The phenomenon tends to have tidal effects on the planet, causing very high high and low low tides. Coastal storms at the sea around this time could even lead to aggravated flooding, astronomers say.

A full moon at perigee appears 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than that at apogee, but only 7 percent larger and 15 percent brighter than an average full moon. It's difficult to tell the differences with the naked eye.

But you can indeed see highlands and lowlands on the moon with the naked eye.

Binoculars or telescopes are recommended, through which the details in craters, mountains, ridges and other huge features on the moon can be observed.

The moon seems larger to the naked eye when it is near the horizon at moonrise and moonset. That's because it is in proximity to the buildings and trees on the ground and can be compared with them.