Catch ‘big fish’ behind smuggling, says FM

“You are catching all the small fries, the peddlers, the traffickers, the mules. Is that sufficient? To gain public confidence, that is not sufficient at all….Are you able to bring the big handlers of such matters who are behind the scenes to face the law of the land?" Sitharaman asked officials. “Unless at least in a few cases you are able to get those who are actually behind these operations, the constant question which remains in citizens’ minds is who perpetrated it, and who are the global mafia controlling this. Can there be a greater visible approach to bring them to book, to face the law and also be seen convicted," the minister said.