Catch glimpse of 2025's last sunset: Stunning visuals from Goa, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, others

As the clock ticks closer to midnight, India is soaking in its final moments of the year. From glowing skylines to quiet horizons, rays of sun shimmering over the Ganges, stunning visuals are pouring in from across states, capturing the last sunsets of the year — a golden farewell before the nation steps into 2026 – the new year.

From Jammu and Kashmir to West Bengal, Goa, Maharashtra – here's a glimpse at the last sunsets of 2025 across India.

Sun shimmers over Ganges in West Bengal In West Bengal, visuals of the final sunset of 2025 from the iconic Howrah Bridge near Kolkata captured the sun’s golden rays shimmering across the Ganges, offering a breathtaking farewell to the year.

Sun peeks through clouds in Jammu & Kashmir In Jammu and Kashmir, the sun set amid cloudy skies – marking an orange spot in a canvas of white before 2025 comes to an end.

Chhattisgarh skies turn pink With 2026 just hours away, the sun dipped below the horizon in Chhattisgarh's Raipur – bathing the sky in soft shades of pink and gold. Visuals from Vivekananda Sarovar captured the city's final sunset of 2025 – offering a serene and picture-perfect goodbye to the year gone by.

Goa glows with the setting sun At Goa’s Miramar Beach, tourists soaked in the moment as the sun slipped below the horizon, with gentle waves and glowing skies setting the mood for a perfect year-end evening.

