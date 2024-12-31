With 2024 coming to a close, the country gears up for New Year celebrations. From snowy Gulmarg to vibrant beaches in Goa, excitement fills the air as people bid farewell to the past year and welcome new opportunities.

Goodbye 2024: As the sun sets on 2024, marking the end of a year, let's bid adieu to a year that taught us many things, including to leave behind all our worries and hope for a brighter tomorrow which is full of opportunities.

Here, we bring you a glimpse of the last sunset from across the country as citizens gear up to celebrate the new year with full enthusiasm and the promise of a better tomorrow.

As the New Year approaches, the excitement is palpable. Those celebrating the new year along the coastal region are looking forward to grand celebrations on the beach.

Daman

Goa Beaches in Goa are drawing hordes of tourists for New Year celebrations, with revellers from various states and foreigners flocking the coastal state.

Calangute, Candolim, Baga, Anjuna and Mandrem beaches are the most favoured tourist destinations in North Goa. After the sunset, many groups turn to hotels to enjoy Goa's famous nightlife.

Jammu and Kashmir In Kashmir, tourists enjoyed the last evening of 2024 in Gulmarg as the region is covered in a blanket of snow.

Delhi Delhi Police have outlined comprehensive security arrangements to ensure a safe celebration. Famous spots such as Hauz Khas, Connaught Place, and Lajpat Nagar are expected to see large crowds for the festivities.

Police have set up 27 checkpoints with personnel equipped with breath analyzers to check for drunk driving and promote road safety. In addition, 14 Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and 16 Police Control Room (PCR) vans have been stationed at strategic locations for rapid response.

Ajmer

Kochi

Surat

Mumbai In Mumbai, over 14,000 police personnel have been deployed as part of elaborate security arrangements. Large gatherings are expected at prominent places in the city, including Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty, Bandra Bandstand, Juhu and Versova beaches. Police personnel in plain clothes will keep an eye at crowded places to avoid any untoward incident. Nakabandi (police checkposts) will also be set up on all the important roads and patrolling on streets will be intensified.

Madhya Pradesh

Raipur