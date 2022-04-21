This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Cathay Pacific to restore flight services between Hong Kong-India from 4 May
2 min read.08:03 PM ISTAgencies
Flight services on the Mumbai-Hong Kong route will be restored on 4 May, while the air connectivity between Hong Kong and Delhi will resume on 6 May, the airline said in a statement
Scheduled flight services to India will resume in a phased manner from 4 May onwards, said Hong Kong-based international airline Cathay Pacific on Thursday.
Flight services on the Mumbai-Hong Kong route will be restored on 4 May, while the air connectivity between Hong Kong and Delhi will resume on 6 May, the airline said in a statement.
"We are delighted to resume our flights from Mumbai and Delhi to Hong Kong, and look forward to welcoming passengers on-board," said Rakesh Raicar, the regional general manager of South Asia, Middle East, Africa.
"With our onward connections to key destinations, we will also be able to accommodate the resurgent demand for international travel," he added.
Boeing B777-300 will be deployed for the flights with a three-class configuration namely business, premium economy and economy.
Cathay Pacific said it has also introduced a 'Fly Ready' programme that allows guests to conveniently upload Covid-19 test results and other required health documents before their flight.
Documents uploaded are verified ahead of time, allowing customers to have a seamless and hassle-free travel experience, it said.
The resumption of scheduled services will provide travellers direct access to Hong Kong. Additionally, it will also provide onward connections to destinations including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Toronto, Melbourne and Sydney, it said
This comes days after Air India said it will not be flying to Hong Kong till 24 April after three passengers on one of its flights reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival.
“Due to restrictions imposed by the Hong Kong authorities and limited demand on the sector, our flights to Hong Kong and back on the 19th and 23rd of April stand cancelled," Air India took to Twitter to say.
“Three passengers on Air India’s AI316 Delhi-Kolkata-Hong Kong flight on April 16 tested positive for Covid-19 post arrival," an airline official said.
According to the latest rule by the Hong Kong government, passengers from India can enter the country only if they have a Covid-19 negative test report that is done 48 hours prior to the journey.
The number of daily Covid-19 infections in Hong Kong has dropped below 1,000 for the past six days, from a peak of more than 70,000 on 3 March.
Health authorities reported 628 new cases on Thursday, however, and urged vigilance against any rebound in infections.
