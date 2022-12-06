NEW DELHI : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday has provisionally attached 32 properties worth more than ₹1.58 crore belonging to a person who is a close confident of TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal have been attached in connection with a money laundering probe linked to a cattle smuggling case of West Bengal.

“Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached 32 properties to the tune of Rs. 1,58,47,490/- vide Provisional Attachment Order dated 02-12-2022 in Cattle Smuggling Case," said a press release.

These properties belonged to Sehegal Hossain & his family members. Sehegal Hossain is close confident of Anubrata Mondal and one of the prominent member of this whole smuggling racket used to smuggle cattle across Indo-Bangladesh Border.

“This case was initiated by ED on the basis of FIR of CBI against Satish Kumar (the then Commandant, BSF-36 Battalion), Md. Enamul Haque, Md. Anarul SK, Md. Golam Mustafa & other official of BSF and Indian Customs & unknown others for alleged commission of a cognizable offence u/s 120B of the IPC and various sections of the P.C. Act, 1988," the federal probe agency said.

The ED filed a criminal case against the accused in September, 2020 taking cognisance of this CBI complaint.

Md. Enamul Haque, Satish Kumar & Sehegal Hossain were arrested by ED in this case and are presently in Judicial Custody in Delhi. “Two Prosecution Complaints (PCs) have also been filed in this case and cognizance of both the PCs have been taken by the Ld. PMLA Special Court, New Delhi," it said.

The agency (ED) has filed two charge sheets in this case till now and with this latest attachment, assets worth a total ₹20.25 crore have been attached by it as part of seven such orders.

In total, assets to the tune of Rs. 20.25 Crore have been attached by ED vide 7 Provisional Attachment Orders including the present attachment.

“The total proceeds of crime ascertained in this case, till date, is ₹29.43 crore," the ED said.