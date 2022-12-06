Cattle smuggling case: ED attaches properties of TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal’s close aide1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 07:37 PM IST
- ED has provisionally attached 32 properties to the tune of Rs. 1.58 crore in cattle smuggling case
NEW DELHI : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday has provisionally attached 32 properties worth more than ₹1.58 crore belonging to a person who is a close confident of TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal have been attached in connection with a money laundering probe linked to a cattle smuggling case of West Bengal.