Cattle smuggling case: ED attaches properties of TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal’s close aide

“This case was initiated by ED on the basis of FIR of CBI against Satish Kumar (the then Commandant, BSF-36 Battalion), Md. Enamul Haque, Md. Anarul SK, Md. Golam Mustafa & other official of BSF and Indian Customs & unknown others for alleged commission of a cognizable offence u/s 120B of the IPC and various sections of the P.C. Act, 1988," the federal probe agency said.