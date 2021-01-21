Caught driving on the wrong side in Gurugram. You may pay with your licence

"Commissioner of Police has decided that strict legal action will be taken against anyone who drives on the wrong side of a road in Gurugram. Traffic staff has also been directed to challan such drivers along with suspending their license. If the mistake is repeated, it will invite permanent termination of the license and it will not be issued to the person ever again," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Preet Pal Singh while speaking to ANI.

