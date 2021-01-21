Subscribe
Caught driving on the wrong side in Gurugram. You may pay with your licence
Commuters travel amid low visibility due to dense fog in Gurugram on Tuesday.

Caught driving on the wrong side in Gurugram. You may pay with your licence

1 min read . 12:20 PM IST

Gurugram Police has decided to take stern action against those found driving on the wrong side of the road

Gurugram: Driving on the wrong side of the road is quite common everywhere. In order to avoid U-turns, people tend to go for this shortcut. Wrong-side driving has become a headache for traffic police in Gurugram.

Gurugram: Driving on the wrong side of the road is quite common everywhere. In order to avoid U-turns, people tend to go for this shortcut. Wrong-side driving has become a headache for traffic police in Gurugram.

Gurugram Police has decided to take stern action against those found driving on the wrong side of the road, including permanent termination of the driving license.

Gurugram Police has decided to take stern action against those found driving on the wrong side of the road, including permanent termination of the driving license.

"Commissioner of Police has decided that strict legal action will be taken against anyone who drives on the wrong side of a road in Gurugram. Traffic staff has also been directed to challan such drivers along with suspending their license. If the mistake is repeated, it will invite permanent termination of the license and it will not be issued to the person ever again," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Preet Pal Singh while speaking to ANI.

The police have decided that if any accident happens due to wrong side driving, then the accused will be charged under Section 304 (2) of Indian Penal Code and will be given a minimum of 10 years punishment.

