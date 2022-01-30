The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited has asked the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to rename its Non-Technical Popular Categories tests as it said it was “caught in the crossfire" of student demonstrations.

This came after large-scale protests since last week over certain alleged irregularities in the exam's screening process. The abbreviation for the name of the test – same as the name of the country's largest power producer – has been widely used in media reports.

"This is with reference to the recent protest in some parts of the country with respect to Railway Recruitment Board Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC RRB) exam of Indian Railways," news agency PTI quoted a letter from NTPC.

"While we are confident that the Railways is taking all necessary steps to address the situation, we just wish to bring to your notice that NTPC Limited has inadvertently been caught in the crossfire. The media has been using the abbreviated form NTPC, which gives the impression that the exams are linked to India's largest power producer," the NTPC said.

The letter pointed out that it is hurting the company's reputation and requested that the full form of the tests be used by the national transporter.

"Use full form of the Railway Recruitment Scheme in your press releases/ statements so that this misconception is not carried on creating wrong impression amongst the users of social media and also public at large," the NTPC said.

"We would therefore urge you to kindly rename these exams so that no confusion is created in future," it said.

Since the protests, the Railways has suspended the exam along with the Level 1 tests and have formed a committee to look into the grievances of the aspirants.

‘Concerns being addressed’

Meanwhile, the North Central Railway on Friday assured that they are addressing the concerns of students.

North Central Railway, in this regard, has informed that they have placed physical outreach camps in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Jhansi, and Agra, which will be active till 16 February.

Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway Shivam Sharma told ANI, "A few students raised their concerns post declaration of NTPC's CBT 1 result on January 15. We have called CBT-2 shortlisted students for about 20 times for each level against 1 vacancy, as one candidate had applied in more than 1 level."

"Concerns were due to the shortlisting method, which we are addressing. We have placed physical outreach camps in Prayagraj, Jhansi, and Agra, which will be active till February 16. Concerns can also be registered on the website of RRB Prayagraj," he said.

With inputs from agencies.

