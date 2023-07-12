comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Caught on cam: CBI nabs Delhi Police constable in bribery sting operation | Watch
Back

The Central Bureau of Investigation on 12 July arrested the head constable of a police station in Delhi's Mangolpuri area and registered FIR against two head constables in a bribery case after CCTV footage caught them red-handed.

The shopkeeper had made a complaint to the CBI that the head constable, identified as Bhim Singh, had demanded money from him for overlooking illegal parking outside his shop.

Following this, the CBI laid a trap and caught Singh accepting the bribe in a video that was widely shared on social media.

In the video, it can clearly be seen that Singh was allegedly taking a bribe of 50,000, from a shopkeeper and then trying to flee from the CBI team after he realised that he was being raided.

Though he was overpowered by the CBI officials and taken into custody. Singh will now be produced before a court on Thursday, the CBI said.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 06:34 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout