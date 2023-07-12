Hello User
Caught on cam: CBI nabs Delhi Police constable in bribery sting operation | Watch

Caught on cam: CBI nabs Delhi Police constable in bribery sting operation | Watch

1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 06:14 PM IST

  • The shopkeeper had made a complaint to the CBI that the head constable, identified as Bhim Singh, had demanded money from him for overlooking illegal parking outside his shop.

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO

The Central Bureau of Investigation on 12 July arrested the head constable of a police station in Delhi's Mangolpuri area and registered FIR against two head constables in a bribery case after CCTV footage caught them red-handed.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on 12 July arrested the head constable of a police station in Delhi's Mangolpuri area and registered FIR against two head constables in a bribery case after CCTV footage caught them red-handed.

The shopkeeper had made a complaint to the CBI that the head constable, identified as Bhim Singh, had demanded money from him for overlooking illegal parking outside his shop.

The shopkeeper had made a complaint to the CBI that the head constable, identified as Bhim Singh, had demanded money from him for overlooking illegal parking outside his shop.

Following this, the CBI laid a trap and caught Singh accepting the bribe in a video that was widely shared on social media.

Following this, the CBI laid a trap and caught Singh accepting the bribe in a video that was widely shared on social media.

In the video, it can clearly be seen that Singh was allegedly taking a bribe of 50,000, from a shopkeeper and then trying to flee from the CBI team after he realised that he was being raided.

In the video, it can clearly be seen that Singh was allegedly taking a bribe of 50,000, from a shopkeeper and then trying to flee from the CBI team after he realised that he was being raided.

Though he was overpowered by the CBI officials and taken into custody. Singh will now be produced before a court on Thursday, the CBI said.

Though he was overpowered by the CBI officials and taken into custody. Singh will now be produced before a court on Thursday, the CBI said.

Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 06:34 PM IST
