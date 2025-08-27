Caught on cam: Delhi school student drags factory worker to death under his car in Samaypur Badli area

Delhi: Horror unfolded in the Capital's Samaypur Badli area with a 16-year-old teen allegedly mowing down a 32-year-old factory worker with his car, and dragging him for a substantial distance. The chilling incident was captured on camera.

A glimpse at the CCTV footage showed that the victim came under the front portion of the car. The driver was identified as a Class 11 student.

At one point, the vehicle briefly halted as passersby tried to intervene, but the driver sped off, continuing the harrowing stretch — leaving behind the shoes of the victim.

Preliminary probe into the incident – which occurred on Saturday, August 23 – revealed that the man was dragged for around 600 metres before he was dumped near the NDPL office gate number 5, reported news wire PTI citing officials.

"Despite stopping for a while, the driver, who was aware that the injured man was stuck underneath the car, chose to drive further," news wire PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

The officer further added that the police have registered an FIR of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Who is the victim? After the police officials reached the site of the incident, they said the victim Sujeet Mandal, aged 32 years was found lying unconscious with multiple injuries. He was later declared dead at Burari Hospital.

Mandal was a worker at a PVC pipe factory and a resident of Raja Vihar in Badli Industrial Area. He was identified by the victim's brother-in-law, Jitesh.

Details emerge about minor Police traced the car to a house in the Mandoli area after analysing CCTV footage from the factory and nearby areas.

During the investigation, it was found that the driver was a class 11 student.

The vehicle, registered in the name of the boy's sister, was seized. The minor was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and was sent to a 14-day correctional home, said DCP Hareshwar Swami.