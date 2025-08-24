Caught on camera: 22-year-old YouTuber swept away while filming reels at Duduma Waterfall in Odisha

A day of filming turned tragic for a young YouTuber in Odisha after he was swept away by strong currents at the Duduma waterfall in Koraput district. The missing youth has been identified as 22-year-old Sagar Tudu, a resident of Berhampur in Ganjam district, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, Sagar had travelled to Koraput with his friend Abhijit Behera to create content for his YouTube channel, showcasing tourist destinations in the region. On Saturday afternoon, the duo was filming reels using a drone camera at the waterfall when the incident occurred.

Authorities of the Machakunda dam, following heavy rainfall in the Lamtaput area, had released water after issuing alerts to residents downstream. Sagar, who was standing on a rock near the waterfall at the time, was suddenly caught off guard as the water level rose sharply.

Witnesses said he struggled to keep his balance on the slippery rock before being swept away by the gushing current. Tourists and locals nearby attempted to rescue him, but their efforts were unsuccessful, NDTV reported.

Soon after, teams from the Machakunda police and the Fire Brigade arrived and launched a search operation. However, the YouTuber could not be traced till late evening.