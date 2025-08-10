Caught on camera: 8-years-old boy attacked by stray dog outside home in Tamil Nadu, father too injured

In a shocking incident, an eight-year-old boy and his father were attacked by a stray dog outside their home in Madurai's Mattuthavani.

The incident which was captured on CCTV, has gone viral on social media platforms.

The incident has also triggered an alarm among residents, who are seeking urgent action against the growing menace of stray dogs.

About the incident: According to a report by Times Now, the incident took place at around 7.55 am on Friday.

Eight-year-old Senthil was getting ready to leave for school and standing near the main gate of his residence, all of a sudden, a stray dog barged in and began biting the child without provocation.

After suffering serious injuries to his legs, hands and thighs, Senthil started screaming, following which the family members rushed to rescue him.

When the family members tried to rescue Senthil, the dog turned its aggression towards the kid's father Muthusamy. The stray dog bit him grievously and he ran inside their home. But the stray continued to linger outside.

Municipal corporation's action: After the incident, Madurai Corporation's sanitation workers reached the spot and managed to capture the stray dog only after an hour-long struggle.

Also, Senthil and Muthusamy were rushed to Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital for first aid.

The incident has caused panic in the Mattuthavani neighbourhood and locals have urged the Madurai Corporation to take immediate and effective steps to control the stray dog menace.

