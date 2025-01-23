Andhra Pradesh News: A tragic incident unfolded at Narayana College in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, when a first-year student named Charan died by suicide after jumping from the third floor of the college building. The shocking event occurred during class hours and was captured on surveillance cameras. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Charan's actions were recorded at approximately 10:15 AM, as he calmly exited his classroom while a lesson was ongoing. Footage shows him leaving his footwear at the door before making his way to the ledge, where he subsequently jumped. The distressing scene was witnessed by his classmates, who rushed out of the classroom upon hearing the commotion.

As of now, the reasons behind Charan's decision remain unclear, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking event.

Bengaluru Aerospace Student Jumps to Death Last week, an aerospace engineering student died by suicide after jumping from the fifth floor of BMS College of Engineering in Bengaluru’s Hanumantha Nagar.

The incident occurred around 4.45 pm when the campus was relatively quiet, police said according to Deccan Herald.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the aerospace engineering student, 21, ended his life due to family-related issues, Hindustan Times report reads.

Hours before the incident, the Bengaluru student reportedly sent messages to his parents expressing distress over certain family matters, the report added.

He was a seventh-semester student, lived with his parents in Anekal and commuted daily to the college. He had attended his internal examinations earlier in the day and scored 38 out of 50, according to a professor who reviewed his paper post-incident, report further added.

Student Suicides in Rajasthan's Kota A student from Assam's Nagaon died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota Wednesday morning. The body of the student - identified as Parag - was found at his home in the town's Mahaveer Nagar area.

This is the second such tragedy of the day, and the sixth in January 2025 itself.

Both suicides took place under Kota's Jawahar Nagar police station limits. At around 10 am, Afsha Sheikh, 23, a native of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and living in a paying guest accommodation in Kota, allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan in her room.

According to Jawahar Nagar SHO Ram Laxman Gurjar, she was living in Kota for the last six months and preparing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).