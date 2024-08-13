Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Caught on camera: Bengaluru bus driver loses control, rams into several bikes, cars

Caught on camera: Bengaluru bus driver loses control, rams into several bikes, cars

Livemint

Bengaluru news: In the purported video, the bus driver could be seen driving the Volvo bus with one hand on the steering wheel.

One person was seriously injured in the incident that reportedly took place near Hebbal flyover in Bengaluru.

A bus driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into several bikes and cars in Bengaluru. The incident was caught on CCTV installed inside the bus. The video shows a bus picking up its pace and then ramming into at least six bikes and cars.

One person was seriously injured in the accident that reportedly took place near Hebbal flyover in Bengaluru on Monday, August 12.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

According to a Hindu report, the BMTC Volvo bus was en route from the airport to HSR Layout when the accident occurred. The driver looked puzzled while the conductor rushed to his help to stop the bus.

In the purported video, the bus driver could be seen driving the Volvo bus with one hand on the steering wheel. He then sees traffic ahead and tries to apply brakes.

A second later, he crashes into at least four cars and five two-wheelers, NDTV reported.

The bus finally stopped after about 10 seconds, dragging a car which finally stood horizontally in front of it.

The video also shows the bus conductor rushing to the driver's seat, and gesturing to ask why he is not applying brakes.

The Hebbal traffic police rushed to the spot and detained the driver, the Hindu reported. The traffic on the busy road was cleared and the police are verifying the cause of the accident.

More details are awaited.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.