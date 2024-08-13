Bengaluru news: In the purported video, the bus driver could be seen driving the Volvo bus with one hand on the steering wheel.

A bus driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into several bikes and cars in Bengaluru. The incident was caught on CCTV installed inside the bus. The video shows a bus picking up its pace and then ramming into at least six bikes and cars. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One person was seriously injured in the accident that reportedly took place near Hebbal flyover in Bengaluru on Monday, August 12.

According to a Hindu report, the BMTC Volvo bus was en route from the airport to HSR Layout when the accident occurred. The driver looked puzzled while the conductor rushed to his help to stop the bus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the purported video, the bus driver could be seen driving the Volvo bus with one hand on the steering wheel. He then sees traffic ahead and tries to apply brakes.

A second later, he crashes into at least four cars and five two-wheelers, NDTV reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bus finally stopped after about 10 seconds, dragging a car which finally stood horizontally in front of it.

The video also shows the bus conductor rushing to the driver's seat, and gesturing to ask why he is not applying brakes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Hebbal traffic police rushed to the spot and detained the driver, the Hindu reported. The traffic on the busy road was cleared and the police are verifying the cause of the accident.