Caught on camera: Bengaluru woman gets molested, sexually harassed in deserted BTM layout

In a sad incident, a woman in woman was sexually harassed on Thursday by an unidentified man which was caught on a CCTV camera installed at the location.

According to the details provided by NDTV, the incident took place in the BTM layout of the Suddaguntepalya area in Bengaluru. The CCTV footage shows that the molester ran away from the scene immediately after the act.

Looking closely at the video, one can see that two women were walking in a narrow alleyway, which was deserted with multiple two-wheelers parked on one side of the road.

Soon a man approached the two women from behind and appeared to grope one of the women before fleeing from the scene. Later, the two women are later seen walking away.

No complaints have been registered regarding the case, said the police, adding they would act on its own in registering a formal complaint if the victim did not come forward herself before filing an FIR against the unknown man.

Following the video was uploaded on social media, it has gone viral and people are questioning safety of women in India's IT capital.

Similar incidents: Earlier in the day, the Bengaluru Police arrested a 30-year-old badminton coach for allegedly raping a 16-year-old student.

Police said that the incident came to light when the teenager's grandmother discovered an obscene photo of the rape survivor on her phone. The survivor, after completing her Class 10 examinations, was visiting her grandmother.

Two weeks ago, the police in Silchar arrested an assistant professor of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) for allegedly molesting a female student in Cachar district of Assam.

The police took this action following a letter of the student's confession went viral online, where she described the crimes, sparking a debate and protests on campus.