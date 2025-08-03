Caught on camera: Drunk army personnel drives car on platform at Meerut Cantt railway station. Here's what happened

Panic ensued among passengers at the Meerut Cantt railway station in Uttar Pradesh after a drunk army personnel drove his car onto Platform No. 1.

The incident that took place on Friday night was caught on camera and later shared on social media.

The man arrived at the railway station in an Alto car and drove it onto the platform while a train was present.

He was driving the vehicle close to the train and damaged some benches.

The people present on the platform were forced to run for their safety.

Later, the vehicle was stopped by some people and the driver was pulled out before handing him over to the railway police.

The accused was identified as Sandeep, a resident of Baghpat. He claimed to be an army personnel.

The vehicle was carrying a Jharkhand registration number.

A case was registered and Sandeep was detained by the Government Railway Police (GRP) Moradabad.

In a post on social media platform X, GRP Superintendent of Police-Moradabad said: "In connection with the aforementioned case, the GRP and RPF Meerut City have taken the said youth into police custody, registered a case, and are proceeding with further legal action as per the rules."

Meanwhile, in another incident, a suspected attempt to sabotage railway infrastructure was reported near the Rangra-Karmpada section in Odisha's Sundargarh district late last night, officials said.

According to the South Eastern Railway (SER), "A banner or flag was reportedly put up by the CPI(ML) group near the railway track between Rangra and Karmpada stations during the night. Acting on this, RPF, local police, and Permanent Way Inspectors (PWI) staff moved towards the spot."