Caught on camera: Firefighter helicopter crashes into pond in France

In a nightmare incident, during a firefighting effort in western France on 24 August evening, a Morane 29 helicopter plunged into Rosporden Lake as it attempted to gather water to douse flames in the area. However, the crew survived the crash without any injuries as they managed to come out from the sinking cockpit.

The helicopter was performing a standard mission and had successfully completed 27 water drops earlier in the day to help keep the flames from reaching residential areas near Rosporden. The incident took place at nearly 7pm, reports said.

What does the video show? The dramatic video of the incident captures the moment the helicopter’s tail dipped into the lake during an attempt to refill its water bucket. It then quickly lost control, began spinning, and crashed into the water, shattering on impact.

What do witnesses say? “It dipped way too low and was descending fast. I thought it was going to explode, break into pieces. Once it flipped, it went in all directions,” David, an eye witness, informed The Sun.

Thibault, 22, in an interview with France3, mentioned he was relaxing on that afternoon with his friends in the commune of Rosporden in Finistère when the helicopter arrived close. He took his phone pondering he would get an “impressive” scooping operation; however captured the helicopter crash.

"After I took the video, a friend of mine takes his paddleboard and starts going over to them. They got out and said ‘we’re not hurt, everything’s fine’,” French news channel BFMTV quoted a bystander as saying.

Authorities lauded the crew for remaining calm under pressure, highlighting the significant dangers that firefighting teams encounter during emergencies. An investigation has been initiated to uncover the cause of the crash, while firefighting efforts resumed shortly afterward with a replacement aircraft, according to TOI.

