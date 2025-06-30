Caught on camera: Five-storey building collapses in Shimla a day after evacuation amid heavy rains | Video

Amid heavy monsoon rain in Himachal Pradesh, rain-induced damages, building collapse, landslides, and road blockades were reported from across the state on Monday.

Five-storey building collapsed A five-storey building collapsed in the capital city, Shimla, on Monday morning.

The building in Bhattakufer, in the suburbs of Shimla, caved in, albeit without casualties, as the district administration, sensing a grave risk, had already evacuated the inmates.

However, two adjoining buildings were also endangered.

Owner Ranjana Verma said they had vacated the building on Sunday night “as the land was sliding after Saturday's rain.” The building collapsed around 8:15 a.m. on Monday.

She said that the four-lane road construction had endangered the structure, but no measures were taken to ensure its safety.

According to Chamiyana gram panchayat official Yashpal Verma, cracks had developed in the building last year, but officials of the company constructing the Kaithlighat-Dhalli four-lane road had assured that the building was safe.

Ranjana said the panchayat had written to the company to stop work as it was making buildings unsafe. However, they continued construction activities, which led to the building's collapse.

“Negligence by the construction company led to the collapse of the building,” she said.

Incessant rains have triggered landslides, with stones rolling down at five places on the four-lane Shimla-Chandigarh national highway. Subsequently, traffic was diverted to a single lane, causing jams.

The situation prevailed along the highway at Chakki Mor, near Koti in Solan district, as well. Shooting stones disrupted traffic, and commuters were forced to drive past a single lane at a snail's pace.

The Subathu-Waknaghat road was also closed after a landslide at Delgi in Solan district. Authorities said efforts are on to clear the road.

‘Orange alert’ in Himachal Pradesh The weather department on Monday morning warned of moderate to high flash flood risk in parts of seven districts—including Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur—in the next 24 hours.

It has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains in parts of Himachal Pradesh for Wednesday and predicted a wet spell in the hill state till July 6.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms lashed Palampur, Baijnath, Sundernagar, Murari Devi, Kangra, Shimla and its adjoining area of Jubberhatti.

From the onset of monsoon on June 20 till June 29, rain-related incidents have claimed 20 lives in the state, and four persons are missing, according to the state emergency operation centre.