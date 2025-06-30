Caught on camera: Greater Noida youths perform dangerous car stunts outside college, slapped with ₹1.21 lakh fine

Authorities have imposed heavy fines on offenders for traffic violations, including dangerous driving and speeding, as captured in a viral video. Traffic DCP Lakhan Yadav emphasised the need for adherence to traffic rules to ensure road safety.

Published30 Jun 2025, 05:05 PM IST
Youth's car stunt outside Greater Noida's GL Bajaj College (Image: X @tanmoyofc)
In Greater Noida's Knowledge Park, a viral video showed youngsters performing risky car stunts with a Brezza, Baleno, and Polo near GL Bajaj College. Police have issued challans totalling 1.21 lakh; of which 65,500 for one car and 57,500 for another, TOI reported.

The widely-circulated video shows reckless behaviour on the busy roads of Greater Noida where they are apparently speeding excessively, making sudden and unsafe overtakes, and individuals are dangerously leaning out of the windows while waving. One of the vehicles has a BJP flag pasted on it as seen in the video.

As the authorities trace the cars involved, the imposed substantial fines on the offenders were under several sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, comprising Section 184 (dangerous driving), Section 189 (speeding), Section 179 (disobedience and obstruction), Section 194B (seatbelt violation).

‘Vehicles are being traced’

“We have taken cognisance of the video. The vehicles are being traced, and strict action, including heavy fines and legal proceedings, will follow,” TOI quoted Traffic DCP Lakhan Yadav as saying. He further requested citizens not to abide by traffic rules, emphasising that it could pose a risk for road users.

The traffic police last year handed out 27 lakh challans, comprising 86890 for speeding, 32636 for tripling on bike, 58101 for driving without seatbelt, 1707518 for driving bikes without helmets. In the same year, 462 people lost lives and 966 people were hurt in 1156 cases.

