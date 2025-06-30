Caught on camera: Greater Noida youths perform dangerous car stunts outside college, slapped with ₹1.21 lakh fine

In Greater Noida's Knowledge Park, a viral video showed youngsters performing risky car stunts with a Brezza, Baleno, and Polo near GL Bajaj College. Police have issued challans totalling ₹1.21 lakh; of which ₹65,500 for one car and ₹57,500 for another, TOI reported.

The widely-circulated video shows reckless behaviour on the busy roads of Greater Noida where they are apparently speeding excessively, making sudden and unsafe overtakes, and individuals are dangerously leaning out of the windows while waving. One of the vehicles has a BJP flag pasted on it as seen in the video.

As the authorities trace the cars involved, the imposed substantial fines on the offenders were under several sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, comprising Section 184 (dangerous driving), Section 189 (speeding), Section 179 (disobedience and obstruction), Section 194B (seatbelt violation).

‘Vehicles are being traced’ “We have taken cognisance of the video. The vehicles are being traced, and strict action, including heavy fines and legal proceedings, will follow,” TOI quoted Traffic DCP Lakhan Yadav as saying. He further requested citizens not to abide by traffic rules, emphasising that it could pose a risk for road users.

