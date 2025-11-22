Caught on camera: HAL Tejas aircraft's last manoeuvre at Dubai Air Show before crash

A new video has surfaced of the last manoeuvre of the India-made Tejas fighter jet that collapsed at the Dubai Air Show on Friday.

In the video seen below, the fighter jet is seen moving smoothly until it starts giving up altitude. It then crashes and smoke can be seen billowing out of the craft:

The incident has alarmed the Indian defence community, with Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor (Retd) saying that it has "shaken up the whole system".

In an interview with ANI, Kapoor said, "The ill-fated Tejas crash a little while ago in Dubai has actually shaken up the whole system... The reasons could be mechanical. The reason could be the malfunction of fly-by-wire or any control surface. The sabotage angle would also be looked at by the court of inquiry team. The FDR and CVR would be extracted... At this stage, to speculate and to say what could have gone wrong is incorrect, and to have lost a brother in arms is very sad..."

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which manufactures the Tejas fighter jets, have also expressed condolences at the death of the IAF pilot, Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who was manning the aircraft when the crash occurred.

HAL said in an X post, "HAL is deeply saddened by the loss of the courageous IAF pilot during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show. HAL expresses its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family."

Why the aircraft crashed The exact reason behind the crash has not been discovered yet. Defence expert Captain Anil Gaur (Retd.) has said that the incident might have occurred due to the pilot losing control or having a blackout due to the g-forces in play.

He said in an interview with ANI, From the visuals, it seems that the jet lost control during the acrobatics, or there might have been a pilot blackout. Blackout here means the excessive gravitational force."

"Pilots wear a G-suit so that the blood does not pool in their legs; there might have been an issue with that. What exactly happened can only be determined once the cockpit data is retrieved. I express my condolences to the family of the pilot," he added.

An eyewitness who attended the airshow told Reuters that the aircraft flew for eight to nine minutes and completed two or three laps before it crashed.