Caught on camera: HDFC Bank manager dies of cardiac arrest while working, video goes viral

  • The incident, which was caught on camera at the bank and has gone viral on social media platforms.

Updated08:58 PM IST
A 38-year-old HDFC Bank employee died of a sudden cardiac arrest while he was working on his laptop.

The incident, which took place on June 19, was caught on camera at the bank has gone viral on social media platforms.

According to reports, the employee has been identified as Rajesh Shinde, and the incident took place at a branch of bank in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district.

Shinde was given CPR by his colleagues. However, he did not survive.

In a minute-long viral video, Shinde was seen interacting with his colleague sitting beside him just before he died.

While doing some work on his laptop, Shinde suddenly leans back on his chair while his colleagues were unaware.

However, as soon as they realised his condition, the staff members rushed to his desk and laid him on the ground. They even tried to revive him using CPR method. However, he died.

Several social media users have reacted to the video, with many of them highlighting an increase in such incidents.

While some users asked to make CPR a compulsory course in schools, some advised to maintain a healthy life through exercise and healthy diet.

Earlier this month, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Amol Kale(47) died of a cardiac arrest in New York after attending the T20 World Cup match between arch rivals India and Pakistan on the intervening of June 9 and 10.

In March this year, The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had quoted an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) report in Rajya Sabha which informed that in the year 2016 heart diseases accounted for 28.1% of the deaths in India.

While health experts have warmed of several ailments that could lead to a heart attack, an article published in 2022 in the ‘American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology’ revealed that a patient with a combined history of Diabetes and Covid-19 is more susceptible to heart attack than other patients.

