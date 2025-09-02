Caught on camera: Kerala assembly employee collapses on stage, dies during Onam celebrations

In a shocking incident that was caught on camera, a 45-year-old man collapsed and died while dancing on stage during the Onam celebrations at the Kerala Assembly.

The deceased has been identified as V Junais of Vazhayil House, Karthika Housing Colony, Batheri in Wayanad.

He was working as a deputy librarian at the Kerala Assembly.

The incident took place on Monday at around 3.20 pm during a cultural event when Junais was performing with his colleagues.

He was part of an 11-member dance group.

In the video, Junais clutches his forehead and collapses on stage during the dance performance.

Soon, he was rushed to the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Junais' colleagues said he had passed away within five minutes of reaching the hospital, reported Onmanorama.

He was a sports enthusiast who regularly visited the Chandrashekharan Nair stadium for jogging and morning exercise, the report said.

Junais had sought treatment for chest pain about a month ago, the report also said, citing a relative.

He is survived by his wife, KP Raseena and two children, Najad Abdulla and Nihad Abdulla, both students.

The Onam celebrations at the Kerala Assembly were inaugurated by Speaker AN Shamseer.

Following Junais’ sudden death, the cultural events were halted.

