Caught on camera: Lucky escape for tourists in Dalhousie as major accident averted after vehicle rolled backward

A potentially fatal mishap was averted near the popular hill town of Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh when a tourist van carrying several passengers lost control and began rolling down a steep slope.

The vehicle narrowly escaped plunging into a deep gorge after crashing into a roadside tree, which ultimately stopped its descent. Prompt action by local residents and nearby tourists helped rescue all the passengers from the accident site.

Video posted on social media shows the tense reactions leading up to the incident. In the video, a group of women can be seen boarding the van that was parked on an incline on the road. However, the vehicle suddenly reverses, causing commotion among the passengers. The women lose their balance and try to get out of the van as it moves backwards.

Four women manage to remain standing, including one whose scarf briefly gets caught in the door. However, two others fall heavily onto the road. Another woman slips while trying to jump out and slides down the hillside, while one more hits her head against the door, tumbles out, and is seen sliding down moments before the van crashes into a tree and comes to a halt.

The video also shows bystanders rushing to assist, pulling the two women who had fallen down the slope back to safety. Fortunately, no deaths were reported in the incident.

Dalhousie, a popular holiday spot, is located in the Chamba district and draws thousands of tourists every year due to its colonial buildings, mountains, pine forests, and chilly climate.

Two Goa tourists killed in car-truck collision in Maharashtra In another incident, two tourists from Goa were killed after their car collided with a mini truck at the Lonavala hill station in Maharashtra last week.

The victims were part of a group of 14 people from Goa who had come to Lonavala in Pune district for a picnic, police said.

The speeding car carrying the two victims collided head-on with a truck near Lion’s Point in the hill station, the police added.