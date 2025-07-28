Caught on camera: Man dies of heart attack while playing badminton in Hyderabad, video goes viral

Hyderabad: In a chilling moment caught on camera, a 26-year-old man collapsed in the middle of a badminton match in Hyderabad and died due to a suspected heart attack, police said on Monday. The shocking footage of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

The man in the video, a native of Khammam district of Telangana, was rushed to a private hospital by his friends where he was declared brought dead by doctors, reported news wire PTI.

Who was the man in the video The deceased has been identified as Gundla Rakesh, an employee at a private firm.

He was playing badminton with friends at a private sports academy at Uppal in Hyderabad around 8 pm on Sunday when he fell down suddenly.

Moments before the man collapsed Rakesh was in the middle of a doubles' badminton match when the tragic moment unfolded.

Rakesh had just sent the shuttle soaring across the court, his eyes tracking its arc. As he bent down to pick the shuttle and send it across to his opponent, everything changed in an instant.

One moment, Rakesh was in the rhythm of the game — the next, he collapsed, motionless, on the court, leaving his stunned friends rushing to his side in disbelief.

The video of the incident also shows some of the other badminton players on the court attempting chest compressions in a bid to revive him.

Police officials said that a post-mortem of the 26-year-old youth has been conducted, the reports of which are still awaited.

The latest case adds to the growing trend of heart-attack related deaths among young people.

Man dies in gym while exercising after sudden heart attack Earlier this month, a 35-year-old man from Faridabad, named Pankaj Sharma, died of a heart attack while working out at a gym in the region's Ballabhgarh.

Before beginning his work out for the day, the deceased had taken a cup of black coffee and was seen pulling a cable and exercising his shoulders at around 10.20 am. Soon he shifted to doing triceps extension and in just minutes, he collapsed and fell on the ground.

