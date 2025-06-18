Caught on camera | Married UP woman jumps off hotel roof and flees after husband, in-laws catch her with lover

In a dramatic incident, a married woman jumped off the roof of a hotel and fled after she was allegedly caught with her lover in a hotel room by her husband in the Baraut area of Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district.

Advertisement

The incident happened on Monday at a hotel located on Chaprauli Road in Baraut town.

According to police, the woman arrived at the hotel with her alleged lover. Soon after, her husband and in-laws also reached the spot, apparently having followed them.

Advertisement

After seeing her husband, the woman panicked and jumped off the 12-foot-high hotel roof and fled, while the alleged lover, identified as Shobhit, was captured by local people and handed over to the police.

The incident was also caught on camera. The video showed the woman leaping off the roof.

Following the incident, the husband has filed a complaint with the police, alleging a threat to his life.

The woman got married in 2019 to a man from Kakore village, and the couple has a son.

On the day of the incident, the couple attended a marital counseling session at the Women's Cell located at the SP office.

Later that day, he claimed to have seen his wife leave with her alleged lover on a bike and followed them to the hotel, after which he alerted the police.

Advertisement

The husband alleged in his complaint that his wife was involved with several men before marriage and those relationships continued afterward.

On Tuesday, Baraut Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar Chahal said the alleged lover has been detained and is being interrogated.

"The hotel was being run on rent by a youth from Tugana village, who is also being questioned. The case is under investigation based on the complaint filed by the husband, and necessary action will follow," Chahal added.