Caught on camera: Mirzapur advocate shot dead in broad daylight; assailants run away on bike after killing him

A shocking incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur on Saturday morning, when two bike-borne assailants shot dead a 50-year-old advocate, identified as Rajeev Singh, police said. The incident took place in broad daylight while the victim was out on a morning walk.

Singh used to live in Sadbhavna Nagar colony, situated in Katwaru Ka Pura. He was a former village chief, a native of Devari village, a police officer stated, according to Hindustan Times.

What happened? As Singh was heading back home after his morning walk, two men on a motorcycle approached him near the Sadbhavna Nagar intersection. One of them shot him in the chest with a locally made pistol, after which both attackers fled, a police officer said. He was taken to the divisional hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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The shooting was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area.

Trigger warning: This video contains content related to a fatal shooting and may be distressing for some viewers.

What did the police say? Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik stated that a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed based on a written complaint submitted by the victim’s family, in which the accused have been clearly named.

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According to the officer, the initial investigation suggests that Singh had an ongoing dispute with an individual over village-related matters, which is suspected to be the motive behind the killing. Police added that the accused will be arrested soon.

“Information was received that a man, Rajeev Singh has been shot dead. Field Police team reached the spot and collected all the evidence. As per the complaint received from the family, accused have been named. Through technical surveillance, it was found that accused was a resident of the deceased's village and there was an old dispute. Case has been registered under the relevant sections. Five teams have been formed to arrest the accused and action is being taken,” ANI quoted Kaushik as saying.

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Previous related incident A 45-year-old property dealer was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants in the Kareli area of a city in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said, as per PTI.

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The shooting occurred in the evening near Bismillah crossing in Gaus Nagar, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Kareli police station, officials added.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Shandilya said authorities were alerted about a man being shot. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The victim, identified as Mohammad Irfan (45), worked as a property dealer. Police noted that he had ongoing disputes with certain individuals over financial matters related to property transactions.

Shandilya added that five police teams have been set up to track down the accused, and CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being reviewed. He assured that the case would be resolved soon.

Police also said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and further legal action is in progress.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X