Caught on camera: Mumbai gym trainer hits 20-year-old with wooden club

Mumbai news: A video clip showed the trainer picking up the wooden club and smashing it on the victim's head while he was exercising at the gym in Mulund East.

Updated19 Jul 2024, 04:33 PM IST
Mumbai news: A video clip showed the trainer picking up the wooden club and smashing it on the victim's head.
Mumbai news: A video clip showed the trainer picking up the wooden club and smashing it on the victim’s head.(X viral video)

A 34-year-old gym trainer in Mumbai was reportedly arrested after he allegedly assaulted a 20-year-old man with a Mudgal (a wooden club used in akharas for exercise). The incident was caught on camera.

A video clip showed the trainer picking up the wooden club and smashing it on the victim's head while he was exercising at the gym in Mulund East, India Today reported.

The accused reportedly said that the victim was looking at him in rage at a gym in Mumbai.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Yogesh Shinde.

He was rushed to a hospital following the incident and is currently stable. He, however, suffered a minor fracture, according to a police complaint, the report added. Meanwhile, Republic TV reported that the victim sustained "two fractures in skull".

Shinde later filed a complaint against the gym trainer, who was arrested on charges of assault and causing grievous hurt.

First Published:19 Jul 2024, 04:33 PM IST
