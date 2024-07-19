Caught on camera: Mumbai gym trainer hits 20-year-old with wooden club

A 34-year-old gym trainer in Mumbai was reportedly arrested after he allegedly assaulted a 20-year-old man with a Mudgal (a wooden club used in akharas for exercise). The incident was caught on camera.

A video clip showed the trainer picking up the wooden club and smashing it on the victim's head while he was exercising at the gym in Mulund East, India Today reported.

Trainer attacks a 20-year-old gym member in Maharashtra's Mulund.



The man was hospitalised where his condition is reported to be stable. The accused was arrested.#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/200ZOrbfI7 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 19, 2024

The accused reportedly said that the victim was looking at him in rage at a gym in Mumbai.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Yogesh Shinde.

He was rushed to a hospital following the incident and is currently stable. He, however, suffered a minor fracture, according to a police complaint, the report added. Meanwhile, Republic TV reported that the victim sustained "two fractures in skull".

