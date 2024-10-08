Caught on Camera: Pune’s ’Garba King’ Ashok Mali dies of heart attack during live performance

Pune Garba King Ashok Mali died due to a heart attack while playing Garba during the Navratri festival event in Chakan last night

Pune Garba King Ashok Mali died due to a heart attack while playing Garba during the Navratri festival event in Chakan last night, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday.

A heartbreaking video capturing the moment has gone viral on social media.

Mali, a famous Garba trainer, collapsed after a heart attack while performing at a Garba event during the Navratri festival in Chakan, leaving his fans mourning.

Also Read | Delhi News: 56-year-old man playing Rama dies of heart attack

In the viral video, Mali can be seen performing garba alongside his son on a popular Hindi song, and suddenly, he collapsed due to a severe heart attack. He was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

According to Free Press Journal Garba King Mali was a native of Hol village in Shindkheda taluka of Dhule district. He had been working as a garba trainer for the past 4 to 5 years and was widely respected for his skills.

Also Read | Agra teacher dies after getting hoax call about daughter’s ‘sex scandal’

Sudden cardiac arrest cases have become a leading cause of mortality in India, claiming thousands of lives each year. Earlier on October 6, a 56-year-old man died after he suffered a heart attack on stage while performing the role of Lord Rama at a Ramlila in Shahdara of national capital Delhi.

According to Delhi police, the deceased, identified as Sushil Kaushik, was a property dealer.

Sunil was performing Sita's 'swayamvar' scene which required him to break the bow, however, while singing a song, he felt a sudden chest pain and went backstage, where he collapsed, Rahul Kaushik, a family member said.

Also Read | Have a family history of heart attacks? Get that checkup done

On september 29, a 40-year-old employee at HCL Technologies passed away due to sudden cardiac arrest in the washroom of the company’s office in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. Nagpur Police said the deceased—identified as Nitin Edwin Michael, a senior analyst at HCL Technologies— was found unresponsive around 7 PM after entering the washroom in the Mihan area of the office. Police said initial autopsy results suggested that the cause of death was cardiac arrest.

 

 

 

