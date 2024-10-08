Pune Garba King Ashok Mali died due to a heart attack while playing Garba during the Navratri festival event in Chakan last night

A heartbreaking video capturing the moment has gone viral on social media.

Mali, a famous Garba trainer, collapsed after a heart attack while performing at a Garba event during the Navratri festival in Chakan, leaving his fans mourning.

In the viral video, Mali can be seen performing garba alongside his son on a popular Hindi song, and suddenly, he collapsed due to a severe heart attack. He was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

According to Free Press Journal Garba King Mali was a native of Hol village in Shindkheda taluka of Dhule district. He had been working as a garba trainer for the past 4 to 5 years and was widely respected for his skills.

Sudden cardiac arrest cases have become a leading cause of mortality in India, claiming thousands of lives each year. Earlier on October 6, a 56-year-old man died after he suffered a heart attack on stage while performing the role of Lord Rama at a Ramlila in Shahdara of national capital Delhi.

According to Delhi police, the deceased, identified as Sushil Kaushik, was a property dealer.

Sunil was performing Sita's 'swayamvar' scene which required him to break the bow, however, while singing a song, he felt a sudden chest pain and went backstage, where he collapsed, Rahul Kaushik, a family member said.

On september 29, a 40-year-old employee at HCL Technologies passed away due to sudden cardiac arrest in the washroom of the company's office in Maharashtra's Nagpur. Nagpur Police said the deceased—identified as Nitin Edwin Michael, a senior analyst at HCL Technologies— was found unresponsive around 7 PM after entering the washroom in the Mihan area of the office. Police said initial autopsy results suggested that the cause of death was cardiac arrest.