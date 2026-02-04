Caught on camera: Shashi Tharoor stumbles on Parliament steps, Akhilesh Yadav rushes to help

The video showed Shashi Tharoor speaking on his mobile phone as he attempted to step down the stairs. As he fell, Akhilesh Yadav, who was standing nearby with other SP leaders, quickly ran to help him up.

Published4 Feb 2026, 03:45 PM IST
A moment of camaraderie between in Parliament was caught on camera as Congress leader Shashi Tharoor moved to climb down the stairs of the Lok Sabha, but stumbled on the steps instead, prompting Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav to quickly rush to help him up. A video has since surfaced on the social media.

Akhilesh Yadav also reportedly asked his team to help Shashi Tharoor carry his bag.

