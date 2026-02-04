Caught on camera: Shashi Tharoor stumbles on Parliament steps, Akhilesh Yadav rushes to help

A moment of camaraderie between in Parliament was caught on camera as Congress leader Shashi Tharoor moved to climb down the stairs of the Lok Sabha, but stumbled on the steps instead, prompting Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav to quickly rush to help him up. A video has since surfaced on the social media.

The video showed Shashi Tharoor speaking on his mobile phone as he attempted to step down the stairs. We don't know if he missed a step or two, but the video showed him stumbling and falling down. Akhilesh Yadav, who was standing nearby with other SP leaders, quickly held him.

