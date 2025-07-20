'Speak in Marathi or get out': Fight over seat in Mumbai local train turns into language row — Watch Viral video

Once again, an incident of language row has come to light in Maharashtra's capital, Mumbai, where an argument over a seat on a local train turned into a full-blown language war, with one woman telling the other to learn Marathi or 'get out'.

The incident happened on Friday evening in the crowded ladies' compartment on the Central Line.

The incident was also captured on camera and shared on social media platforms. The video that went viral on social media, showed six to seven women arguing over a seat.

During the debate, one woman criticised another female passenger for not speaking in Marathi language.

"If you want to stay in our Mumbai, speak Marathi, otherwise get out," she said.

Soon after, other local women in the train joined the fight.

This incident came amid ongoing language row in Maharashtra, with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena party workers being condemned for targeting and abusing people for not speaking in Marathi.

MNS, Shiv Sena (UBT) opposing Hindi Earlier this month, a shopkeeper in Mumbai's Vikhroli area was assaulted by MNS workers over a WhatsApp status deemed offensive to Marathi people.

The video of the incident showed the shopkeeper being forced to apologise publicly while being assaulted.

Recently, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray asserted that he would not accept any attempt by the Maharashtra government to implement a three-language policy in the state.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Friday said if Hindi was made mandatory for Classes 1 to 5 in schools in Maharashtra, his party will "shut down schools".

Speaking at a rally at Mira Bhayandar near Mumbai, he referred to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's latest averment that Hindi will be taught in state schools at any costs.

Thackerayalso hit back at BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's controversial "patak-patak ke maarenge" remarks.