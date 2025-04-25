Caught on camera: Speeding car tosses schoolchildren into air; eight injured | Watch

At least two to three schoolchildren were tossed up into the air after a speeding car hit them from behind, shows CCTV footage, which is now being circulated on India.

The shocking incident happened on Wednesday, April 23, in Selaqui, located on the outskirts of Dehradun.

Three out of ten people, including schoolchildren and a pedestrian sustained serious injuries when the speeding car lost control and collided with the group of students, who were walking home from Govt Inter College in Selaqui, mentioned a report by TOI.

One schoolchild admitted Eight of the injured students were taken to Dhulkot hospital, while one was admitted to a facility in Jhajhra.

Following the incident, locals concerns over the lack of speed control measures in the area – particularly near schools. Residents demanded urgent installation of speed breakers and better traffic regulation along the busy stretch to prevent such incidents, TOI reported.

‘Rash and negligent driving’ According to the police, the vehicle, traveling from the Dehradun-Paonta national highway towards Nigam Road, also collided with three parked vehicles before coming to a stop.

The driver, identified as Vikrant Kumar, a health worker stationed at the State Mental Health Institute, sustained injuries and has been taken into custody.

“The driver is receiving treatment, and an investigation is underway. A case will be registered against him for rash and negligent driving,” Selaqui SHO PD Bhatt told TOI.

Noida car crash In March, two labourers from Chhattisgarh were injured after a speeding Lamborghini hit them on a footpath adjacent to an under-construction building in Noida’s sector 94.

The labourers were rushed to a nearby hospital and are said to be out of danger. They have suffered a fracture in their legs, police said.