OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Caught on camera: Terrorists gun down 2 policemen at Srinagar tea stall
The incident, the second such in three days, was captured on CCTV cameras located in the area.
The incident, the second such in three days, was captured on CCTV cameras located in the area.

Caught on camera: Terrorists gun down 2 policemen at Srinagar tea stall

1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 03:50 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The two policemen, identified as Sohail and Mohammad Yousuf of the Jammu And Kashmir police, were rushed to a hospital after they sustained bullet injuries, but later they were declared dead

Two police personnel were shot dead on Friday by a group of terrorists in the Barzulla area of Srinagar in Kashmir, the Kashmir Zone police have confirmed.

The incident, the second such in three days, was captured on CCTV cameras located in the area. Earlier on Wednesday, terrorists shot at and injured the son of a restaurant owner in the high-security Durganag area of the city.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
In the future, remote work is here to stay, there will be a decline in business travel, gig work is set to expand, and automation will see an uptick, the report said.

Pandemic will force 18mn Indians to find new occupation by 2030: McKinsey report

2 min read . 03:40 PM IST
People maintain social distance while they queue outside a Natwest bank in Wimbledon in London, Britain

Lockdown decimates UK retail, borrowing surge slows

2 min read . 03:39 PM IST
Representational image

COVID-19 surge: Schools, colleges to remain closed in Maharashtra's Wardha

1 min read . 03:28 PM IST
US Vice President Kamala Harris

US vice president Kamala Harris is selling her San Francisco apartment

1 min read . 03:32 PM IST

Videos of the shootout show gunmen open fire on the police party in broad daylight in Baghat Barzulla along the high-security airport road.

The two policemen, identified as constables Sohail and Mohammad Yousuf of the Jammu And Kashmir police, were rushed to a hospital after they sustained bullet injuries, but later they were declared dead, according to a PTI report.

The area in Srinagar has been cordoned off, said the Kashmir Zone Police.

A search operation has been launched by the security forces in the Baghat area of Srinagar after the terrorists opened fire at the police party.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout