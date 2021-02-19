Caught on camera: Terrorists gun down 2 policemen at Srinagar tea stall

Caught on camera: Terrorists gun down 2 policemen at Srinagar tea stall1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 03:50 PM IST
- The two policemen, identified as Sohail and Mohammad Yousuf of the Jammu And Kashmir police, were rushed to a hospital after they sustained bullet injuries, but later they were declared dead
Two police personnel were shot dead on Friday by a group of terrorists in the Barzulla area of Srinagar in Kashmir, the Kashmir Zone police have confirmed.
The incident, the second such in three days, was captured on CCTV cameras located in the area. Earlier on Wednesday, terrorists shot at and injured the son of a restaurant owner in the high-security Durganag area of the city.
Pandemic will force 18mn Indians to find new occupation by 2030: McKinsey report2 min read . 03:40 PM IST
Lockdown decimates UK retail, borrowing surge slows2 min read . 03:39 PM IST
COVID-19 surge: Schools, colleges to remain closed in Maharashtra's Wardha1 min read . 03:28 PM IST
US vice president Kamala Harris is selling her San Francisco apartment1 min read . 03:32 PM IST
Videos of the shootout show gunmen open fire on the police party in broad daylight in Baghat Barzulla along the high-security airport road.
The two policemen, identified as constables Sohail and Mohammad Yousuf of the Jammu And Kashmir police, were rushed to a hospital after they sustained bullet injuries, but later they were declared dead, according to a PTI report.
The area in Srinagar has been cordoned off, said the Kashmir Zone Police.
A search operation has been launched by the security forces in the Baghat area of Srinagar after the terrorists opened fire at the police party.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.