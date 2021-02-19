Subscribe
Home >News >India >Caught on camera: Terrorists gun down 2 policemen at Srinagar tea stall
The incident, the second such in three days, was captured on CCTV cameras located in the area.

Caught on camera: Terrorists gun down 2 policemen at Srinagar tea stall

1 min read . 03:50 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The two policemen, identified as Sohail and Mohammad Yousuf of the Jammu And Kashmir police, were rushed to a hospital after they sustained bullet injuries, but later they were declared dead

Two police personnel were shot dead on Friday by a group of terrorists in the Barzulla area of Srinagar in Kashmir, the Kashmir Zone police have confirmed.

Two police personnel were shot dead on Friday by a group of terrorists in the Barzulla area of Srinagar in Kashmir, the Kashmir Zone police have confirmed.

The incident, the second such in three days, was captured on CCTV cameras located in the area. Earlier on Wednesday, terrorists shot at and injured the son of a restaurant owner in the high-security Durganag area of the city.

Videos of the shootout show gunmen open fire on the police party in broad daylight in Baghat Barzulla along the high-security airport road.

The two policemen, identified as constables Sohail and Mohammad Yousuf of the Jammu And Kashmir police, were rushed to a hospital after they sustained bullet injuries, but later they were declared dead, according to a PTI report.

The area in Srinagar has been cordoned off, said the Kashmir Zone Police.

A search operation has been launched by the security forces in the Baghat area of Srinagar after the terrorists opened fire at the police party.

