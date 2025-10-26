Caught on camera: Turf war between women postal officers erupts on stage as Nitin Gadkari looks on| Viral Video

A government event in Nagpur took an unexpected turn on Friday when two senior officers of the postal department got into a heated argument — right on stage — while Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was present. The clash, reportedly over seating arrangements and official charge, was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media.

The confrontation involved two women officers — one who had been serving as the Postmaster General (Nagpur region) and another who currently holds additional charge of the division after the former’s transfer to Karnataka.

Watch the viral video here:

However, the transfer order became the centre of a bureaucratic tug-of-war after the former Nagpur officer challenged her transfer in court and obtained a stay order. This led to confusion over who officially holds charge of the post, resulting in growing tension between the two officials.

That tension spilled over into public view during the Nagpur event, where the officers were seen arguing and jostling for space on the dais.

A widely shared video shows both women seated on the same sofa as the argument escalates. One of them is seen pushing the other’s hand, causing water to spill, and even pinching her arm, while Nitin Gadkari — visibly taken aback — looks on.

The incident has drawn sharp reactions online, with many social media users calling it “embarrassing” and “unbecoming of senior officials.”

“On stage drama,” a user wrote on X.

“Display of Nari Shakti. Pushed with elbow, pinched - fight between two female officers , real women empowerment,” another user wrote on X.

The third user wrote, “Elbowed, pinched... a fight between two female officers in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on stage goes viral!”

